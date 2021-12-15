Several incidents prompt increased security presence at some Lowcountry schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week alone, several incidents have prompted an increased security presence in some Tri-county schools, just weeks after a deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

“There is a very rapid sharing of information across social media and youth and adults have rapid access to that kind of information which can certainly spur copycat or contagion,” said Dr. Rochelle Hanson, a professor with the National Crime Victims Research & Treatment Center.

Students are back in the classroom after last year’s pandemic changes, and the Charleston County School District is reporting an uptick in threat assessments. In a meeting, CCSD said suicide threat assessments are up 45% district wide, and assessments about threats to others are up over 50% this year.

“I think that students definitely don’t realize what the impact of what they say is gonna have,” said Preston Giet, director of security for Dorchester School District Two.

Giet said two handguns have been found this year at schools in his district.

“We generally don’t have guns in our schools,” Giet said.

CCSD also said they have confiscated two firearms this school year, while Berkeley County School District says they confiscated one handgun.

Hanson said we need to pay attention to warning signs, and said we need to pay attention to bullying because that can be a contributing factor.

“If we see a sudden withdrawal to friends and family and activities, that’s concerning,” Hanson said.

Hanson said if an individual expresses thoughts about harming themselves or others we should take action.

“Unfortunately, also we’ve had increased access to guns. Firearm sales have increased and just the availability and access to weapons gives someone the means to carry out that attack,” Hanson said.

To keep schools safer, Hanson said there needs to be open discussions in schools, and warning signs cannot be ignored.

