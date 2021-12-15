Working Wednesdays: Trident Health is hiring nurses and patient care techs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health is hiring for its hospitals and emergency care facilities in the tricounty. Trident Health operates Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center, Centre Pointe Emergency and Brighton Park Emergency. Trident Health is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare.

The biggest need is for registered nurses and patient care techs in the areas of OR, ICU, labor and delivery, medical surgical unit, ER, cardiovascular, oncology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, head and neck, and telemetry.

Other departments with openings include imaging, laboratory, patient transport, environmental services and central equipment. To apply for all jobs, click here.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

