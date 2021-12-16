SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Coroner identifies victim in West Ashley homicide investigation
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
SC’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
Charleston Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 at...
Hwy. 61 reopens after early-morning hit-and-run crash into pole
Charleston County deputies say they are searching for three people they believe to be involved...
Deputies search for 3 following drive-by shooting, chase near Hollywood

Latest News

The remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released by the gang allegedly...
Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
North Charleston Patrolman First Class Jerrid Riley had the change to get a hug from McKenna...
N. Charleston Police officer reunited with child whose life he saved in 2019
The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a...
Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell