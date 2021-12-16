SC Lottery
Authorities: Reckless driver fires shots at resident, leads high-speed multi-county chase in S.C.

Authorities said the driver maintained high speeds during the chase, passed a school bus and ran several vehicles off the road.
Kyla Clayton
Kyla Clayton(Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit that began in Chester County and went into York County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, a resident spotted a reckless driver, later identified as 48-year-old Kyla Lashann Clayton, around 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the resident started following Clayton and called 911. During the call, Clayton pulled over, fired several shots at the resident and sped off, according to law enforcement.

When Clayton passed the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies followed her and began a traffic stop. As the deputies approached her car, she drove off and a chase began, authorities said.

“During the pursuit, Clayton struck a vehicle near the intersection of Dawson Drive and Lowry’s Highway before continuing north into York County at speeds greater than 120 mph,” according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the driver maintained high speeds during the chase, passed a school bus and ran several vehicles off the road.

The chase ended at the York County Government Center, where Clayton was apprehended by deputies from both York and Chester counties.

After the chase, three handguns, a rifle and two bags of ammo were found in the vehicle, authorities said.

According to the CCSO, no shots were fired at law enforcement and no injuries were reported.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

