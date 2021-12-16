SC Lottery
Charleston, Berkeley group home looking for holiday break activities for kids

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston and Berkeley Counties’ group home for children is looking to put a larger emphasis on one of its programs this holiday season.

The Carolina Youth Development Center says they have presents covered already for both residents and families in the community that they support. But this year, they are looking for help with a gift experience.

The center is asking area businesses and companies to give the gift of an experience or activity.

For example, events and volunteer manager Katie Bendon says some of those may include bowling or a visit to a trampoline park.

They have about 20 kids living at their North Charleston and Moncks Corner locations full-time right now between 14 and 19 years old.

“This is kind of a really hard time for our residents right now,” Events and Volunteer Manager Katie Bendon said “Obviously, they are separated from their families and so we want to be able to provide the best holiday cheer for them that we can, and kind of give them a ‘normal’ Christmas.”

Bendon says anyone unable to host an activity for CYDC children this Christmas can sponsor a child or donate to these activities online.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

