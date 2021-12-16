SC Lottery
Charleston woman eliminated on ‘Survivor,’ nearly makes final three

Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to...
By Ray Rivera
Dec. 15, 2021
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from the Charleston area was eliminated in the 41st edition of CBS’s reality series “Survivor” on Wednesday night and came close to making the final three.

Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to whittle down the remaining four players to the final three competitors.

Erika Casupanan was voted the winner of Survivor after capturing most of the jury’s votes.

Aldret competed against 17 others to compete for the series’ $1 million top prize. She said she wanted to be the oldest woman to win the game.

The competition played out on the islands of Fiji, with the castaways divided into three teams of six.

Aldret said she had many capable skills to make her a solid competitor on Survivor which included knowing how to make a fire and to forage.

“I know how to crab, I know how to use a fishing net, I know how to fish. My dad’s name is Bubba,” she said earlier this year. “I mean, come on, I know how to do some stuff.”

Aldret said she used to work as an elementary school teacher and also worked for MUSC’s College of Medicine.

