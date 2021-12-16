Coastal Football Adds 15 to Kickoff December Signing Period

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff kicked off its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday by adding 15 student-athletes to the 2022 roster on the first day of the early signing period.

Seven of the signees will enroll for the second semester in January 2022 and will participate in spring practice with the Chanticleers.

Of the first-day members of the 2022 class, eight are on defense, six are on offense, and one is on special teams.

Highlighting the class are 14 high school seniors and one junior college transfer.

Below is information on each of the 15 signees.

Bryce Archie * 6-3 * 205 * QB * Powder Springs, Ga. / McEachern HS

Twitter: @archie_bryce

Instagram: @brycearchiee

Rated a three-star recruit at quarterback for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports, and On3

Ranked as the No. 29 Pro-Style quarterback in the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Also rated as the No. 58 overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Ranked as the No. 48 quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN

Came in as the 49th-best quarterback recruit for the Class of 2022 by ON3

Ranked as the No. 68 quarterback for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Also ranked as the 104th-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Rated as high as the 45th-best Pro-Style quarterback for the Class of 2022 by QBHitList.com

A multi-sport athlete at McEachern High School, playing football, baseball, and basketball

Lettered in football for the Indians and head coach Franklin Stephens

Mentored by quarterback coach Ron Veal who also worked with Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence

Guided his team to the 2021 Region 2-AAAAAAA Championship title

Tabbed the 2021 Region 2-AAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year his senior year

A two-time Region 2-AAAAAAA first-team selection on offense (2020 and 2021)

Named to the HSFA GA Academic All-American Team

Threw for 2,521 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 470 yards and seven touchdowns his senior season

Passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns in the first-round playoff win over South Gwinnett in the 2021 Georgia High School Football AAAAAAA state playoffs his senior season

Also lettered in baseball and played for the Georgia Jackets Club Team where he touched 93 mph on the mound and was receiving NCAA DI offers

Intends to play baseball at Coastal

Chose Coastal over Michigan, Pittsburgh, UCF, UAB, Miami (Ohio), Georgia Southern, FIU, FAU, Eastern Michigan, UConn, and Eastern Kentucky

Tray Brown * 6-1 * 235 * LB * Margate, Fla. / Cardinal Gibbons HS

Twitter: @traybrown551

Instagram: @traybrown954

Rated a three-star recruit at inside linebacker for the Class of 2022 by Rivals and ESPN

Also ranked as a three-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3

Ranked as the 25th-best prospect at inside linebacker for the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Ranked as the 47th-best prospect at inside linebacker for the Class of 2022 by ESPN

Rated as the No. 102 linebacker in the Class of 2022 by On3

A two-time state champion with Cardinal Gibbons (2019 and 2020) under head coach Matt Dubuc

Chiefs are 10-2 overall and playing for the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 4A Football State Championship title in December

Named to the FloridaHSFootball.com 2020 Class 4A All-State first-team selection year as a junior

Was named to the Miami-Herald 5A-Independent first-team in 2020 as a junior

A three-time MaxPreps Player of the Game his senior year in 2021

Has totaled a team-high 95 total tackles, including 41 solo stops, 13.0 tackles-for-loss, and 3.0 sacks thus far his senior season heading into the state championship game on Dec. 16, 2021

Totaled 18 tackles, including 2.0 tackles-for-loss, in the win over St. Thomas Aquinas in October his senior season

Also played 7′s rugby

Chose Coastal over Florida, Miami, Oregon, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Arizona, Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, East Carolina, and East Kentucky

Jerrod Cameron Jr. * 5-10 * 165 * CB * Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / St. Thomas Aquinas HS

Twitter: @J_Cameron2

Instagram: @toniosteppa

Rated a three-star recruit at cornerback for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, Rivals, On3, and 247Sports

Rated as the No. 98 recruit at the cornerback position for the Class of 2022 by ESPN

Ranked as the 119th-best prospect at cornerback for the Class of 2022 by On3

Ranked as the 122nd-best prospect at cornerback for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Competed at the Under Armour Combine at Ives Park in North Miami Dade County

A multi-sport athlete in high school, playing football and running track

Played on the St. Thomas Aquinas football team for head coach Roger Harriott

A two-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 7A state champion in football with the Raiders (2019 and 2020)

Has his team at 13-1 overall, ranked No. 4 in the state of Florida, and in the 2021 FHSAA 7A Football state championship game for the third consecutive season

Finished his senior season with 32 tackles, including 18 solo stops, 1.0 tackle-for-loss, 1.0 sack, seven passes defended, and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown

Also had 60 return yards his senior season on special teams

Had an interception in the third quarter of the 31-21 win over Edgewater in the 2020 state championship game

A MaxPreps Special Teams Player of the Game as a sophomore in 2019

Chose Coastal over Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Maryland, Marshall, UAB, and FIU

De’Andre Coleman * 6-2 * 205 * WR * Hueytown, Ala. / Hueytown HS

Twitter: @DeAndreGColeman

Instagram: @deeboogie10

Rated a three-star recruit at wide receiver for the Class of 2022 by Rivals, On3, and 247Sports

Ranked as the 26th-best recruit for the Class of 2022 in the state of Alabama by Rivals

Ranked as the No. 52 best recruit for the Class of 2022 in the state of Alabama by 247Sports

Came in as the 91st-best prospect in the Class of 2022 at wide receiver by Rivals

Also rated as the 141st-best wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Ranked as the 162nd-best wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2022 by On3

Lettered for four years in football at Hueytown High School under head coach Greg Patterson

Invited to play in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-State Game

Led his team to a state runner-up finish in the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state playoffs his senior year

Helped his Golden Gophers team go 13-2 overall, 6-0 in 6A Region 4 play, and ranked as high as No. 5 in the state of Alabama his senior year

Finished his senior season with 52 catches for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdown catches, and rushed 20 times for 168 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground

Averaged 102.5 receiving yards per game and 23.7 receiving yards per catch his senior year

Caught 15 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for two touchdowns in the state championship title game his senior year

Played with 2021 Alabama High School Gatorade Player of the Year in Earl Woods

Chose Coastal over South Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi State, Florida State, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Western Kentucky, South Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, UAB, Troy, East Carolina, Akron, Georgia State, South Alabama, Toledo, and New Mexico

Evan Crenshaw * 6-4 * 185 * P * Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Nease HS

Twitter: @evancrenshaw22

Instagram: @evancrenshaw22

Rated as a six-star punter by ChrisSailerKicking.com

Rated as a five-star recruit at punter by KohlsKicking.com

Ranked as the No. 2 punter for the Class of 2022 by ChrisSailerKicking.com

Ranked as the No. 3 punter for the Class of 2022 by KohlsKicking.com

Rated a two-star recruit at punter for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Ranked as the No. 9 punter in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Invited to participate in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas

Was the 2021 Vegas XXXVII Punt Last Man Standing Champion for the Class of 2022

Was the 2021 Vegas XXXVII Overall Punting National Champion

Was a 2021 TOP 12 Camp Selection at the Chris Sailer Kicking Camp

Was a two-sport athlete at Nease High School, lettering in football and baseball

Lettered in football at Nease under head coach Collin Drafts

Helped the Panthers to a 9-4 overall and a 4-1 record in Class 7A District 3 play his senior season

The Panthers advanced to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A Regional finals, falling to No. 1-seeded Buchholz

Was the holder on the game-winning field goal in Nease’s first playoff win since 2008

Totaled 36 punts for 1,417 yards and an average of 39.4 yards per punt his senior year, while also placing 15 punts inside the 20-yard line

Also had a season-long punt of 52 yards in 2021

Part of a senior class that went 1-9 in 2019 and finished their senior season at 9-4 overall in 2021

Chose Coastal over Air Force, Army, and Florida

Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2022

Nick Del Grande * 6-4 * 280 * OL * Lancaster, Pa. / Lampeter-Strasburg HS

Twitter: @nickdelgrande56

Instagram: @nickdelgrande_

Rated as a three-star recruit at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, On3, and 247Sports

Listed as a two-star prospect at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Ranked as the 25th-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN

Touted as the 31st-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by On3

Ranked as the 39th-best prospect out of the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Was a two-way player for Lampeter-Strasburg and head coaches John Manion and Victor Ridenour

Also lettered in basketball for the Pioneers

Named the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Linebacker of the Year his senior season

He also earned a spot on the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 All-Star first team at both offensive tackle and linebacker

A Pennsylvania Football News All-State 4A first-team selection his junior season in 2020

Was a second-team league all-star at offensive tackle his junior year and was named the Section 3 Linebacker of the Year

Received an all-star nod from EasternPA Football his junior year

Was a vital part on both sides of the ball in helping the Pioneers go 11-2 overall and post a 5-0 league record his senior season

Along the offensive line as a senior, he helped clear the way for the offense to average 253.1 rushing yards per game and run for 51 touchdowns on the ground, while also throwing for 18 touchdowns through the air

Finished his senior season at linebacker with 83 total tackles, 16.0 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and five quarterback hurries

Was a key cog along a rugged offensive line that helped L-S churn out 390 yards and 44 points a game in their 9-1 season his junior year in 2020

Piled up 69 tackles, including six tackles-for-loss, three sacks, and a pair of fumble recoveries from his linebacker position his junior season

Helped his team post an overall record of 31-7 in three seasons and win back-to-back Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 championships

Was a key part of his L-S football team going 8-1 overall in the District 3 Playoffs and finishing as the PIAA District 3 runner-up in 2021

Led his high school team to back-to-back District 3 - 4A titles and reach two Pennsylvania state championship semifinals (2019 and 2020)

Cousins Alex and Jake Hornibrook played college football

Chose Coastal over Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Dartmouth, East Carolina, FIU, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, UMass, Navy, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Temple

Plans to enroll at Coastal in January 2022

Allen Henry * 6-3 * 280 * DL * West Memphis, Ark. / West Memphis HS (Coffeyville C.C.)

Twitter: @AllenHenry52

Instagram: @fastlivin52

A 2021 JCGridiron Spring All-America second-team selection

Has two years of eligibility remaining

Chose Coastal over Western Kentucky, Hawaii, UAB, Arkansas State, Akron, Ohio, Central Arkansas, Stony Brook, North Alabama, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, and UT Martin

Prior to Coastal Carolina

2021 (Junior) Coffeyville C.C.

Named to the 2021 JCGridiron Spring All-America second team

Earned a spot on the 2021 Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) first team on defense

Named the KJCCC Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 2)

Helped his team go 6-3 on the season and play in the C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 4

Totaled 62 tackles, 10.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one pass breakup in nine games

Recorded 11 tackles in a loss to Butler Community College (Nov. 7)

Also had 10 tackles, including 1.0 tackle-for-loss, and a pass breakup in a blowout win over Highland Community College (Sept. 25)

Tallied nine tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 2.0 tackles-for-loss in the win at Butler Community College (Oct. 2)

2020 (Sophomore) Coffeyville C.C.

Played in six games on the shortened-spring season

Recorded 35 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks from his defensive line position

Also blocked a kick

Registered 10 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, and 0.5 sacks in a shutout win over Highland Community College (April 18)

Finished the season with nine tackles and a season-high 4.0 tackles-for-loss in a loss to Independence Community College (May 23)

2019 (Freshman) Coffeyville C.C.

Saw action in nine games as a freshman

Tallied 19 tackles, including eight solo stops on that defensive line

Added 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks on the season

Recorded five tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss in the win over Fort Scott Community College (Aug. 31)

High School

Lettered at West Memphis High School for head coach Billy Elmore

Earned a spot on the 2018 Arkansas All-State team his senior season

Guided his team to an 11-1 overall record and a 7-0 record in 6A-East play his senior season in 2018

His Blue Devils team advanced to the 2018 Centennial Bank Class 6A state championship semifinals his senior season (Arkansas)

Finished his senior year with 67 total tackles, 15.0 tackles-for-loss, and 7.5 sacks

Also had one interception which he returned for 25 yards his senior season

Elijah Hopkins * 5-11 * 180 * CB * Ocala, Fla. / Vanguard HS

Twitter: @ehop03

Instagram: @6k_la

Rated as a three-star recruit as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, On3, and 247Sports

Graded as a two-star prospect as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Ranked as the 68th-best prospect as an athlete in the Class of 2022 by On3

Tabbed the 118th-best athlete prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN

Ranked as the 147th-best athlete in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Lettered in football his senior year at Vanguard High School for head coach Edwin Farmer

Lined up at wide receiver, running back, cornerback, punt returner, and kick returner

Was awarded the Scot Brantley Award his senior year

A team captain in 2021, leading his team to a 12-1 overall record and a 4-0 record in 6A District 5 play

Knights advanced to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Region 2-Class 6A Regional Championship game

Hauled in 10 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 21 times for 146 yards and one score on offense his senior year

Totaled seven tackles and two interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown in the regional semifinals win for the Knights’ defensive secondary his senior season

Returned one kickoff for 60 yards for a touchdown and four punts for a total of 132 yards in 2021

Rushed for 703 yards and six touchdowns on offense and totaled 24 tackles, two interceptions, and forced three fumbles on defense his junior year in 2020 at West Port High School

A member of the 7on7 Team Domo that won the Pylon Dallas 7on7 Championship

Chose Coastal over Tennessee, South Florida, UAB, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Florida A&M

Intends to enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2022

Kaleb Hutchinson * 6-0 * 180 * S * Augusta, Ga. / Westside HS

Twitter: @kalebhutch

Instagram: @_kalebhutch

Rated as a three-star recruit as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by On3

Rated as a two-star recruit at safety for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Ranked as the 66th-best athlete in the Class of 2022 by On3

Ranked as the 168th-best prospect at safety in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Played on both sides of the ball for Westside High School for head coaches Jon Wiley and Lee Hutto

Lined up at safety, wide receiver, and running back his senior year

Named to the Georgia High School Football Daily and Recruit Georgia Class 2A Preseason All-State team prior to his senior season in 2021

Also earned a spot on The Augusta Chronicle’s Dream 16 team prior to the start of his senior year

Chosen to play in the 2021 WJBF News Channel 6 & The Augusta Chronicle Border Bowl VII pitting South Carolina versus Georgia

Earned a spot on the 2020 GACA All-State team as a defensive back his junior year

Also picked up Recruit Georgia Class 2-A All-State honorable mention honors as a junior

Guided Westside to a 9-3 overall record and advanced to the second round of the 2021 GHSA AA state playoffs his senior year

Rushed 41 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns at running back and caught 19 passes for 221 yards, an average of 11.6 yards per catch on offense as a senior

Totaled 55 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions on defense his senior season

Also returned eight kickoffs for 128 yards and three punts for 54 yards in 2021

Turned in a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win over Vidalia in the first round of the 2021 Georgia State High School Association (GHSA) AA state playoffs

Named the McDonald’s Defensive Player of the Game in Westside’s win over Jefferson County to clinch a No. 2 state playoff seed

Helped the Patriots go 6-5 overall in 2020-21 and return to the playoffs after a six-year postseason drought his junior year

Competed at the U.S. National Football Team Selection Combine in the spring of 2021

Was invited to the National Preps Collegiate Showcase in Atlanta following his junior season

Chose Coastal over Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Liberty, Troy, and New Mexico

Dontrell Jackson Jr. * 6-0 * 190 * QB * Harvey, Ill. / Marist HS (Chicago)

Twitter: @trelljackson17

Instagram: @d.jacks.1

Rated as a three-star recruit as a dual-threat quarterback for the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Also rated as a three-star prospect at quarterback for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3

Ranked a 3.5-star recruit at quarterback for the Class of 2022 by QBHitList.com

Rated the 21st-best prospect in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2022 by Rivals and the 23rd-best prospect in the state by On3

Came in as the 33rd-best recruit in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Rated as high as the 13th-best quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Also ranked as the 60th-best quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by QBHitList.com

Rated as the 92nd-best quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Chicago Elite 11 Opening Regional ‘Alpha Dog’ per 247Sports

Lettered in football for Marist High School and head coach Ron Dawczak

Named to the 2021 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFC) Class 8A Honorable Mention All-State team his senior season

Earned a spot on the CCL/ESCC Blue Division All-Conference team his senior year

Invited to the 10th Annual QB/WR Challenge and Competition at the NUC All-American

Led his Marist High School team to a 9-4 record and advanced to the 2021 Illinois High School Football (IHSA) Class 8A state championship semifinals his senior year

Finished his senior season with 2,224 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and a 60 percent competition percentage while also rushing for 556 yards and five touchdowns

Threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns against Main South in the 8A state championship semifinals

Passed for four touchdowns and 263 yards to lead Marist to a 51-21 win in the 8A quarterfinals

Father, Dontrell Jackson, played quarterback at Ohio University and was the head coach at Thornton High School (Illinois)

Chose Coastal over Illinois, Akron, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, South Florida, Morgan State, and Utah State

Matthew McDoom * 5-11 * 175 * CB * Winter Garden, Fla. / West Orange HS

Twitter: @MatthewMcdoom

Instagram: @matthew121_

Rated as a three-star recruit as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3

Ranked as the 54th-best athlete for the Class of 2022 by On3

Also rated as the 63rd-best athlete for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Rated the 69th-best athlete prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN

Ranked the 108th-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Florida by both ESPN and 247Sports

Lettered in football at West Orange High School for head coach Mike Granato

Was a multi-sport athlete in high school, also playing soccer and running on the track team

Played all over the field for the Warriors, lining up at wide receiver, cornerback, and as a returner

Named to the 2020 CFL first team his junior year

Also earned a spot on the 2020 Orlando Sentinel Varsity Football All-Area first team as a junior

Named the MaxPreps Special Teams Player of the Game versus Boone on Sept. 25, 2020

Was invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Camp Series and the Elite Underclassmen Showcase

Helped lead his West Orange team to an 11-2 overall record and a perfect 5-0 record in 8A District 9 play his senior year

Warriors advanced to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 8A regional championship game in the state playoffs

Finished his senior season on defense with 41 tackles, including 27 solo stops, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, 10 pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two touchdowns

Also had 15 catches for 139 yards and a score and totaled 178 all-purpose yards his senior year

Recorded 762 all-purpose yards, seven touchdowns, including four on special teams, five interceptions, 67 tackles, and one forced fumble his junior season

Also made a 32-yard field goal and went 9-for-9 on PATs in the kicking game

Played 7v7 with 24k7v7 which was the National Championship runner up (Pylon) for 18u

Has run a time of 10.7 in the 100-meters and 21.87 in the 200-meters for the track team

Older brother, Gregory, played soccer at Johnson & Wales University and his brother, Eddie, played football at Michigan and South Florida

Chose Coastal over Cincinnati, Penn State, Purdue, UCF, Maryland, Buffalo, FIU, and Florida A&M

Frankie Richardson * 6-5 * 295 * OL * Gettysburg, Pa. / Gettysburg HS

Twitter: @Frankie23516137

Instagram: @f_richardson42

Rated as a three-star recruit at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3

Rated as a two-star recruit at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Touted as the 30th-best prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by On3

Ranked the 46th-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports

A two-way player for Gettysburg High School and head coach Matt Heiser, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines

Three-year starter on the varsity football team, helping his team go 19-9 over those three years

Named to the 2020 Class 5A All-EasternPAFootball.com second team as an offensive lineman his junior year

Named to the YAIAA Division II Coaches All-Star first team as a defensive tackle and second team as an offensive tackle his senior season in 2021

Was voted first-team YAIAA Division II Coaches All-Star at both offensive tackle and defensive tackle his junior year in 2020

Led his Warriors’ team to a 7-4 overall record and advanced to the state playoffs his senior year

Helped clear the way for Gettysburg running back Landon McGee to rush for over 1,000 yards on the season in 2021

Was a starter on the varsity team that went 8-3 and made the playoffs his sophomore season

Started playing football in the eighth grade

Cousin, Forrest Rhyne, plays football at Villanova

Chose Coastal over Navy, Villanova, UConn, UMass, Rhode Island, Lehigh, Dartmouth, Harvard, Fordham, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Bucknell, Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Yale

Plans to enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2022

Josiah Robinson * 5-11 * 210 * LB * Apopka, Fla. / Apopka HS

Twitter: @Josiah_R3

Instagram: @Eternal._3

Rated as a three-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3

Also rated as a three-star recruit at safety for the Class of 2022 by ESPN

Ranked as the 81st-best prospect at safety in the Class of 2022 by ESPN

Ranked as the 168th-best prospect at linebacker in the Class of 2022 by On3

Also ranked as the 169th-best overall prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Florida by ESPN

Ranked as the 170th-best linebacker prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports

Lettered and started all four years on the football team at Apopka High School for head coach Jeff Rolson

Was invited to the 2021 Elite 100 High School Showcase and the Rivals Camp Series camps

Guided his Apopka High School team to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 8A state championship game (Dec. 18)

A key reason why the Blue Darters are 12-2 overall and won the 8A District 3 and the 8A Regional championships his senior season

Leader of the defensive unit for Apopka that has posted six shutouts and allowed just 83 points over 14 games overall on the season

Enters the state championship game with 71 total tackles, including 49 solo stops, and 1.0 tackle-for-loss over his senior year

Also blocked a punt and returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown for the Darters in 2021

Was a key part of the 2020 Blue Darters team that reached the 2020 FHSAA Class 8A state semifinals his junior year

Also played 7on7 with Excel Speed Central Florida All-Stars 7on7 team

Placed sixth in the Florida state championships for weightlifting in April 2021

Brother, Johnny, was an All-Big South selection at Charleston Southern (2015-18) and was recruited and played for Coach Chadwell

Chose Coastal over Indiana, Marshall, Troy, Austin Peay, and Charleston Southern

Intends to enroll at Coastal in January 2022

Dami’on Thompson * 6-2 * 180 * WR * Mableton, Ga. / Pebblebrook HS

Twitter: @13_dthompson

Instagram: @dba_dt

Rated as a three-star recruit at wide receiver for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3

Ranked as a two-star recruit at wide receiver for the Class of 2022 by Rivals

Also ranked as the 121st-best overall prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Georgia by ESPN

Ranked as the 122nd-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2022 by On3

Ranked as the 127th-best overall prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Georgia by 247Sports

Lettered in football at Pebblebrook High School for head coach Leroy Hood

Invited to play in the 2022 Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Game in Orlando, Fla.

Also invited and took part in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Camp Series

Named first-team all-region his junior season

Guided his high school team to a 9-2-1 overall record and advanced to the second round of the 2021 Georgia High School Association AAAAAAA state championship playoffs his senior year

Totaled 27 receptions for 417 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per catch, and six touchdowns on offense his senior season

Also had two pancake blocks from his wideout position on the year

Recorded 32 catches for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns his junior year

Chose Coastal over Illinois, Liberty, Western Kentucky, UAB, Kent State, Buffalo, and Troy

Intends to enroll at Coastal in January 2022

Corey Warren * 6-2 * 240 * DL/LB * Hoover, Ala. / Hoover HS

Twitter: @cwarrenbuc

Instagram: @c.warr16