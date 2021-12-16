Coastal Football Adds 15 to Kickoff December Signing Period
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff kicked off its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday by adding 15 student-athletes to the 2022 roster on the first day of the early signing period.
Seven of the signees will enroll for the second semester in January 2022 and will participate in spring practice with the Chanticleers.
Of the first-day members of the 2022 class, eight are on defense, six are on offense, and one is on special teams.
Highlighting the class are 14 high school seniors and one junior college transfer.
Below is information on each of the 15 signees.
Bryce Archie * 6-3 * 205 * QB * Powder Springs, Ga. / McEachern HS
Twitter: @archie_bryce
Instagram: @brycearchiee
- Rated a three-star recruit at quarterback for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports, and On3
- Ranked as the No. 29 Pro-Style quarterback in the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Also rated as the No. 58 overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Ranked as the No. 48 quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Came in as the 49th-best quarterback recruit for the Class of 2022 by ON3
- Ranked as the No. 68 quarterback for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Also ranked as the 104th-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Rated as high as the 45th-best Pro-Style quarterback for the Class of 2022 by QBHitList.com
- A multi-sport athlete at McEachern High School, playing football, baseball, and basketball
- Lettered in football for the Indians and head coach Franklin Stephens
- Mentored by quarterback coach Ron Veal who also worked with Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence
- Guided his team to the 2021 Region 2-AAAAAAA Championship title
- Tabbed the 2021 Region 2-AAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year his senior year
- A two-time Region 2-AAAAAAA first-team selection on offense (2020 and 2021)
- Named to the HSFA GA Academic All-American Team
- Threw for 2,521 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 470 yards and seven touchdowns his senior season
- Passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns in the first-round playoff win over South Gwinnett in the 2021 Georgia High School Football AAAAAAA state playoffs his senior season
- Also lettered in baseball and played for the Georgia Jackets Club Team where he touched 93 mph on the mound and was receiving NCAA DI offers
- Intends to play baseball at Coastal
- Chose Coastal over Michigan, Pittsburgh, UCF, UAB, Miami (Ohio), Georgia Southern, FIU, FAU, Eastern Michigan, UConn, and Eastern Kentucky
Tray Brown * 6-1 * 235 * LB * Margate, Fla. / Cardinal Gibbons HS
Twitter: @traybrown551
Instagram: @traybrown954
- Rated a three-star recruit at inside linebacker for the Class of 2022 by Rivals and ESPN
- Also ranked as a three-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3
- Ranked as the 25th-best prospect at inside linebacker for the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Ranked as the 47th-best prospect at inside linebacker for the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Rated as the No. 102 linebacker in the Class of 2022 by On3
- A two-time state champion with Cardinal Gibbons (2019 and 2020) under head coach Matt Dubuc
- Chiefs are 10-2 overall and playing for the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 4A Football State Championship title in December
- Named to the FloridaHSFootball.com 2020 Class 4A All-State first-team selection year as a junior
- Was named to the Miami-Herald 5A-Independent first-team in 2020 as a junior
- A three-time MaxPreps Player of the Game his senior year in 2021
- Has totaled a team-high 95 total tackles, including 41 solo stops, 13.0 tackles-for-loss, and 3.0 sacks thus far his senior season heading into the state championship game on Dec. 16, 2021
- Totaled 18 tackles, including 2.0 tackles-for-loss, in the win over St. Thomas Aquinas in October his senior season
- Also played 7′s rugby
- Chose Coastal over Florida, Miami, Oregon, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Arizona, Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, East Carolina, and East Kentucky
Jerrod Cameron Jr. * 5-10 * 165 * CB * Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / St. Thomas Aquinas HS
Twitter: @J_Cameron2
Instagram: @toniosteppa
- Rated a three-star recruit at cornerback for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, Rivals, On3, and 247Sports
- Rated as the No. 98 recruit at the cornerback position for the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Ranked as the 119th-best prospect at cornerback for the Class of 2022 by On3
- Ranked as the 122nd-best prospect at cornerback for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Competed at the Under Armour Combine at Ives Park in North Miami Dade County
- A multi-sport athlete in high school, playing football and running track
- Played on the St. Thomas Aquinas football team for head coach Roger Harriott
- A two-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 7A state champion in football with the Raiders (2019 and 2020)
- Has his team at 13-1 overall, ranked No. 4 in the state of Florida, and in the 2021 FHSAA 7A Football state championship game for the third consecutive season
- Finished his senior season with 32 tackles, including 18 solo stops, 1.0 tackle-for-loss, 1.0 sack, seven passes defended, and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown
- Also had 60 return yards his senior season on special teams
- Had an interception in the third quarter of the 31-21 win over Edgewater in the 2020 state championship game
- A MaxPreps Special Teams Player of the Game as a sophomore in 2019
- Chose Coastal over Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Maryland, Marshall, UAB, and FIU
De’Andre Coleman * 6-2 * 205 * WR * Hueytown, Ala. / Hueytown HS
Twitter: @DeAndreGColeman
Instagram: @deeboogie10
- Rated a three-star recruit at wide receiver for the Class of 2022 by Rivals, On3, and 247Sports
- Ranked as the 26th-best recruit for the Class of 2022 in the state of Alabama by Rivals
- Ranked as the No. 52 best recruit for the Class of 2022 in the state of Alabama by 247Sports
- Came in as the 91st-best prospect in the Class of 2022 at wide receiver by Rivals
- Also rated as the 141st-best wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 162nd-best wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2022 by On3
- Lettered for four years in football at Hueytown High School under head coach Greg Patterson
- Invited to play in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-State Game
- Led his team to a state runner-up finish in the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state playoffs his senior year
- Helped his Golden Gophers team go 13-2 overall, 6-0 in 6A Region 4 play, and ranked as high as No. 5 in the state of Alabama his senior year
- Finished his senior season with 52 catches for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdown catches, and rushed 20 times for 168 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground
- Averaged 102.5 receiving yards per game and 23.7 receiving yards per catch his senior year
- Caught 15 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for two touchdowns in the state championship title game his senior year
- Played with 2021 Alabama High School Gatorade Player of the Year in Earl Woods
- Chose Coastal over South Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi State, Florida State, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Western Kentucky, South Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, UAB, Troy, East Carolina, Akron, Georgia State, South Alabama, Toledo, and New Mexico
Evan Crenshaw * 6-4 * 185 * P * Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Nease HS
Twitter: @evancrenshaw22
Instagram: @evancrenshaw22
- Rated as a six-star punter by ChrisSailerKicking.com
- Rated as a five-star recruit at punter by KohlsKicking.com
- Ranked as the No. 2 punter for the Class of 2022 by ChrisSailerKicking.com
- Ranked as the No. 3 punter for the Class of 2022 by KohlsKicking.com
- Rated a two-star recruit at punter for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Ranked as the No. 9 punter in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Invited to participate in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas
- Was the 2021 Vegas XXXVII Punt Last Man Standing Champion for the Class of 2022
- Was the 2021 Vegas XXXVII Overall Punting National Champion
- Was a 2021 TOP 12 Camp Selection at the Chris Sailer Kicking Camp
- Was a two-sport athlete at Nease High School, lettering in football and baseball
- Lettered in football at Nease under head coach Collin Drafts
- Helped the Panthers to a 9-4 overall and a 4-1 record in Class 7A District 3 play his senior season
- The Panthers advanced to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A Regional finals, falling to No. 1-seeded Buchholz
- Was the holder on the game-winning field goal in Nease’s first playoff win since 2008
- Totaled 36 punts for 1,417 yards and an average of 39.4 yards per punt his senior year, while also placing 15 punts inside the 20-yard line
- Also had a season-long punt of 52 yards in 2021
- Part of a senior class that went 1-9 in 2019 and finished their senior season at 9-4 overall in 2021
- Chose Coastal over Air Force, Army, and Florida
- Will enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2022
Nick Del Grande * 6-4 * 280 * OL * Lancaster, Pa. / Lampeter-Strasburg HS
Twitter: @nickdelgrande56
Instagram: @nickdelgrande_
- Rated as a three-star recruit at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, On3, and 247Sports
- Listed as a two-star prospect at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Ranked as the 25th-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN
- Touted as the 31st-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by On3
- Ranked as the 39th-best prospect out of the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Was a two-way player for Lampeter-Strasburg and head coaches John Manion and Victor Ridenour
- Also lettered in basketball for the Pioneers
- Named the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Linebacker of the Year his senior season
- He also earned a spot on the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 All-Star first team at both offensive tackle and linebacker
- A Pennsylvania Football News All-State 4A first-team selection his junior season in 2020
- Was a second-team league all-star at offensive tackle his junior year and was named the Section 3 Linebacker of the Year
- Received an all-star nod from EasternPA Football his junior year
- Was a vital part on both sides of the ball in helping the Pioneers go 11-2 overall and post a 5-0 league record his senior season
- Along the offensive line as a senior, he helped clear the way for the offense to average 253.1 rushing yards per game and run for 51 touchdowns on the ground, while also throwing for 18 touchdowns through the air
- Finished his senior season at linebacker with 83 total tackles, 16.0 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and five quarterback hurries
- Was a key cog along a rugged offensive line that helped L-S churn out 390 yards and 44 points a game in their 9-1 season his junior year in 2020
- Piled up 69 tackles, including six tackles-for-loss, three sacks, and a pair of fumble recoveries from his linebacker position his junior season
- Helped his team post an overall record of 31-7 in three seasons and win back-to-back Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 championships
- Was a key part of his L-S football team going 8-1 overall in the District 3 Playoffs and finishing as the PIAA District 3 runner-up in 2021
- Led his high school team to back-to-back District 3 - 4A titles and reach two Pennsylvania state championship semifinals (2019 and 2020)
- Cousins Alex and Jake Hornibrook played college football
- Chose Coastal over Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Dartmouth, East Carolina, FIU, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, UMass, Navy, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Temple
- Plans to enroll at Coastal in January 2022
Allen Henry * 6-3 * 280 * DL * West Memphis, Ark. / West Memphis HS (Coffeyville C.C.)
Twitter: @AllenHenry52
Instagram: @fastlivin52
- A 2021 JCGridiron Spring All-America second-team selection
- Has two years of eligibility remaining
- Chose Coastal over Western Kentucky, Hawaii, UAB, Arkansas State, Akron, Ohio, Central Arkansas, Stony Brook, North Alabama, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, and UT Martin
Prior to Coastal Carolina
2021 (Junior) Coffeyville C.C.
- Named to the 2021 JCGridiron Spring All-America second team
- Earned a spot on the 2021 Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) first team on defense
- Named the KJCCC Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 2)
- Helped his team go 6-3 on the season and play in the C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 4
- Totaled 62 tackles, 10.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one pass breakup in nine games
- Recorded 11 tackles in a loss to Butler Community College (Nov. 7)
- Also had 10 tackles, including 1.0 tackle-for-loss, and a pass breakup in a blowout win over Highland Community College (Sept. 25)
- Tallied nine tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 2.0 tackles-for-loss in the win at Butler Community College (Oct. 2)
2020 (Sophomore) Coffeyville C.C.
- Played in six games on the shortened-spring season
- Recorded 35 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks from his defensive line position
- Also blocked a kick
- Registered 10 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, and 0.5 sacks in a shutout win over Highland Community College (April 18)
- Finished the season with nine tackles and a season-high 4.0 tackles-for-loss in a loss to Independence Community College (May 23)
2019 (Freshman) Coffeyville C.C.
- Saw action in nine games as a freshman
- Tallied 19 tackles, including eight solo stops on that defensive line
- Added 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks on the season
- Recorded five tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss in the win over Fort Scott Community College (Aug. 31)
High School
- Lettered at West Memphis High School for head coach Billy Elmore
- Earned a spot on the 2018 Arkansas All-State team his senior season
- Guided his team to an 11-1 overall record and a 7-0 record in 6A-East play his senior season in 2018
- His Blue Devils team advanced to the 2018 Centennial Bank Class 6A state championship semifinals his senior season (Arkansas)
- Finished his senior year with 67 total tackles, 15.0 tackles-for-loss, and 7.5 sacks
- Also had one interception which he returned for 25 yards his senior season
Elijah Hopkins * 5-11 * 180 * CB * Ocala, Fla. / Vanguard HS
Twitter: @ehop03
Instagram: @6k_la
- Rated as a three-star recruit as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, On3, and 247Sports
- Graded as a two-star prospect as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Ranked as the 68th-best prospect as an athlete in the Class of 2022 by On3
- Tabbed the 118th-best athlete prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Ranked as the 147th-best athlete in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Lettered in football his senior year at Vanguard High School for head coach Edwin Farmer
- Lined up at wide receiver, running back, cornerback, punt returner, and kick returner
- Was awarded the Scot Brantley Award his senior year
- A team captain in 2021, leading his team to a 12-1 overall record and a 4-0 record in 6A District 5 play
- Knights advanced to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Region 2-Class 6A Regional Championship game
- Hauled in 10 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 21 times for 146 yards and one score on offense his senior year
- Totaled seven tackles and two interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown in the regional semifinals win for the Knights’ defensive secondary his senior season
- Returned one kickoff for 60 yards for a touchdown and four punts for a total of 132 yards in 2021
- Rushed for 703 yards and six touchdowns on offense and totaled 24 tackles, two interceptions, and forced three fumbles on defense his junior year in 2020 at West Port High School
- A member of the 7on7 Team Domo that won the Pylon Dallas 7on7 Championship
- Chose Coastal over Tennessee, South Florida, UAB, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Florida A&M
- Intends to enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2022
Kaleb Hutchinson * 6-0 * 180 * S * Augusta, Ga. / Westside HS
Twitter: @kalebhutch
Instagram: @_kalebhutch
- Rated as a three-star recruit as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by On3
- Rated as a two-star recruit at safety for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 66th-best athlete in the Class of 2022 by On3
- Ranked as the 168th-best prospect at safety in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Played on both sides of the ball for Westside High School for head coaches Jon Wiley and Lee Hutto
- Lined up at safety, wide receiver, and running back his senior year
- Named to the Georgia High School Football Daily and Recruit Georgia Class 2A Preseason All-State team prior to his senior season in 2021
- Also earned a spot on The Augusta Chronicle’s Dream 16 team prior to the start of his senior year
- Chosen to play in the 2021 WJBF News Channel 6 & The Augusta Chronicle Border Bowl VII pitting South Carolina versus Georgia
- Earned a spot on the 2020 GACA All-State team as a defensive back his junior year
- Also picked up Recruit Georgia Class 2-A All-State honorable mention honors as a junior
- Guided Westside to a 9-3 overall record and advanced to the second round of the 2021 GHSA AA state playoffs his senior year
- Rushed 41 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns at running back and caught 19 passes for 221 yards, an average of 11.6 yards per catch on offense as a senior
- Totaled 55 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions on defense his senior season
- Also returned eight kickoffs for 128 yards and three punts for 54 yards in 2021
- Turned in a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win over Vidalia in the first round of the 2021 Georgia State High School Association (GHSA) AA state playoffs
- Named the McDonald’s Defensive Player of the Game in Westside’s win over Jefferson County to clinch a No. 2 state playoff seed
- Helped the Patriots go 6-5 overall in 2020-21 and return to the playoffs after a six-year postseason drought his junior year
- Competed at the U.S. National Football Team Selection Combine in the spring of 2021
- Was invited to the National Preps Collegiate Showcase in Atlanta following his junior season
- Chose Coastal over Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Liberty, Troy, and New Mexico
Dontrell Jackson Jr. * 6-0 * 190 * QB * Harvey, Ill. / Marist HS (Chicago)
Twitter: @trelljackson17
Instagram: @d.jacks.1
- Rated as a three-star recruit as a dual-threat quarterback for the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Also rated as a three-star prospect at quarterback for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3
- Ranked a 3.5-star recruit at quarterback for the Class of 2022 by QBHitList.com
- Rated the 21st-best prospect in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2022 by Rivals and the 23rd-best prospect in the state by On3
- Came in as the 33rd-best recruit in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Rated as high as the 13th-best quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Also ranked as the 60th-best quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by QBHitList.com
- Rated as the 92nd-best quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Chicago Elite 11 Opening Regional ‘Alpha Dog’ per 247Sports
- Lettered in football for Marist High School and head coach Ron Dawczak
- Named to the 2021 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFC) Class 8A Honorable Mention All-State team his senior season
- Earned a spot on the CCL/ESCC Blue Division All-Conference team his senior year
- Invited to the 10th Annual QB/WR Challenge and Competition at the NUC All-American
- Led his Marist High School team to a 9-4 record and advanced to the 2021 Illinois High School Football (IHSA) Class 8A state championship semifinals his senior year
- Finished his senior season with 2,224 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and a 60 percent competition percentage while also rushing for 556 yards and five touchdowns
- Threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns against Main South in the 8A state championship semifinals
- Passed for four touchdowns and 263 yards to lead Marist to a 51-21 win in the 8A quarterfinals
- Father, Dontrell Jackson, played quarterback at Ohio University and was the head coach at Thornton High School (Illinois)
- Chose Coastal over Illinois, Akron, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, South Florida, Morgan State, and Utah State
Matthew McDoom * 5-11 * 175 * CB * Winter Garden, Fla. / West Orange HS
Twitter: @MatthewMcdoom
Instagram: @matthew121_
- Rated as a three-star recruit as an athlete for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3
- Ranked as the 54th-best athlete for the Class of 2022 by On3
- Also rated as the 63rd-best athlete for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Rated the 69th-best athlete prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Ranked the 108th-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Florida by both ESPN and 247Sports
- Lettered in football at West Orange High School for head coach Mike Granato
- Was a multi-sport athlete in high school, also playing soccer and running on the track team
- Played all over the field for the Warriors, lining up at wide receiver, cornerback, and as a returner
- Named to the 2020 CFL first team his junior year
- Also earned a spot on the 2020 Orlando Sentinel Varsity Football All-Area first team as a junior
- Named the MaxPreps Special Teams Player of the Game versus Boone on Sept. 25, 2020
- Was invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Camp Series and the Elite Underclassmen Showcase
- Helped lead his West Orange team to an 11-2 overall record and a perfect 5-0 record in 8A District 9 play his senior year
- Warriors advanced to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 8A regional championship game in the state playoffs
- Finished his senior season on defense with 41 tackles, including 27 solo stops, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, 10 pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two touchdowns
- Also had 15 catches for 139 yards and a score and totaled 178 all-purpose yards his senior year
- Recorded 762 all-purpose yards, seven touchdowns, including four on special teams, five interceptions, 67 tackles, and one forced fumble his junior season
- Also made a 32-yard field goal and went 9-for-9 on PATs in the kicking game
- Played 7v7 with 24k7v7 which was the National Championship runner up (Pylon) for 18u
- Has run a time of 10.7 in the 100-meters and 21.87 in the 200-meters for the track team
- Older brother, Gregory, played soccer at Johnson & Wales University and his brother, Eddie, played football at Michigan and South Florida
- Chose Coastal over Cincinnati, Penn State, Purdue, UCF, Maryland, Buffalo, FIU, and Florida A&M
Frankie Richardson * 6-5 * 295 * OL * Gettysburg, Pa. / Gettysburg HS
Twitter: @Frankie23516137
Instagram: @f_richardson42
- Rated as a three-star recruit at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3
- Rated as a two-star recruit at offensive tackle for the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Touted as the 30th-best prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by On3
- Ranked the 46th-best prospect for the Class of 2022 in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports
- A two-way player for Gettysburg High School and head coach Matt Heiser, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines
- Three-year starter on the varsity football team, helping his team go 19-9 over those three years
- Named to the 2020 Class 5A All-EasternPAFootball.com second team as an offensive lineman his junior year
- Named to the YAIAA Division II Coaches All-Star first team as a defensive tackle and second team as an offensive tackle his senior season in 2021
- Was voted first-team YAIAA Division II Coaches All-Star at both offensive tackle and defensive tackle his junior year in 2020
- Led his Warriors’ team to a 7-4 overall record and advanced to the state playoffs his senior year
- Helped clear the way for Gettysburg running back Landon McGee to rush for over 1,000 yards on the season in 2021
- Was a starter on the varsity team that went 8-3 and made the playoffs his sophomore season
- Started playing football in the eighth grade
- Cousin, Forrest Rhyne, plays football at Villanova
- Chose Coastal over Navy, Villanova, UConn, UMass, Rhode Island, Lehigh, Dartmouth, Harvard, Fordham, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Bucknell, Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Yale
- Plans to enroll at Coastal Carolina in January 2022
Josiah Robinson * 5-11 * 210 * LB * Apopka, Fla. / Apopka HS
Twitter: @Josiah_R3
Instagram: @Eternal._3
- Rated as a three-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and On3
- Also rated as a three-star recruit at safety for the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Ranked as the 81st-best prospect at safety in the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Ranked as the 168th-best prospect at linebacker in the Class of 2022 by On3
- Also ranked as the 169th-best overall prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Florida by ESPN
- Ranked as the 170th-best linebacker prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports
- Lettered and started all four years on the football team at Apopka High School for head coach Jeff Rolson
- Was invited to the 2021 Elite 100 High School Showcase and the Rivals Camp Series camps
- Guided his Apopka High School team to the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 8A state championship game (Dec. 18)
- A key reason why the Blue Darters are 12-2 overall and won the 8A District 3 and the 8A Regional championships his senior season
- Leader of the defensive unit for Apopka that has posted six shutouts and allowed just 83 points over 14 games overall on the season
- Enters the state championship game with 71 total tackles, including 49 solo stops, and 1.0 tackle-for-loss over his senior year
- Also blocked a punt and returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown for the Darters in 2021
- Was a key part of the 2020 Blue Darters team that reached the 2020 FHSAA Class 8A state semifinals his junior year
- Also played 7on7 with Excel Speed Central Florida All-Stars 7on7 team
- Placed sixth in the Florida state championships for weightlifting in April 2021
- Brother, Johnny, was an All-Big South selection at Charleston Southern (2015-18) and was recruited and played for Coach Chadwell
- Chose Coastal over Indiana, Marshall, Troy, Austin Peay, and Charleston Southern
- Intends to enroll at Coastal in January 2022
Dami’on Thompson * 6-2 * 180 * WR * Mableton, Ga. / Pebblebrook HS
Twitter: @13_dthompson
Instagram: @dba_dt
- Rated as a three-star recruit at wide receiver for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3
- Ranked as a two-star recruit at wide receiver for the Class of 2022 by Rivals
- Also ranked as the 121st-best overall prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Georgia by ESPN
- Ranked as the 122nd-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2022 by On3
- Ranked as the 127th-best overall prospect in the Class of 2022 in the state of Georgia by 247Sports
- Lettered in football at Pebblebrook High School for head coach Leroy Hood
- Invited to play in the 2022 Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Game in Orlando, Fla.
- Also invited and took part in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Camp Series
- Named first-team all-region his junior season
- Guided his high school team to a 9-2-1 overall record and advanced to the second round of the 2021 Georgia High School Association AAAAAAA state championship playoffs his senior year
- Totaled 27 receptions for 417 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per catch, and six touchdowns on offense his senior season
- Also had two pancake blocks from his wideout position on the year
- Recorded 32 catches for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns his junior year
- Chose Coastal over Illinois, Liberty, Western Kentucky, UAB, Kent State, Buffalo, and Troy
- Intends to enroll at Coastal in January 2022
Corey Warren * 6-2 * 240 * DL/LB * Hoover, Ala. / Hoover HS
Twitter: @cwarrenbuc
Instagram: @c.warr16
- Rated as a three-star recruit at outside linebacker for the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Rated as a three-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2022 by On3
- Ranked as the 38th-best prospect in the state of Alabama for the Class of 2022 by On3
- Also ranked as the 51st-best prospect in the state of Alabama for the Class of 2022 by ESPN
- Lettered in football at Hoover High School under head coach Josh Niblett
- A member of two 7A-Region 3 Championship teams (2018 and 2021)
- Helped guide the Buccaneers to a 12-1 record and advance to the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A semifinals in the state championship tournament his senior year
- Part of a dominant defense that allowed just 201 points over 13 games on the season
- Finished his senior season with 50 tackles, 13.0 tackles-for-loss, 11.0 sacks, and three pass breakups
- Also added 21 quarterback hurries
- Recorded a sack late in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime in the Bucs 24-23 overtime win over Hewitt Trussville in the quarterfinals of the 2021 AHSAA Class 7 state championships
- Chose Coastal over Army, Troy, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Austin Peay, and Jacksonville State