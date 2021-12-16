SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in Ravenel after dump truck overturns

By Dylan Leatherwood and Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after driving a dump truck that overturned on Highway 17 in the Ravenel area.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Raymond Jenkins, a 52-year-old male from North Charleston, died Tuesday at the scene of the accident.

The accident happened near 5200 Savannah Highway.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a dump truck was traveling northbound when it went out of control.

A report states that the truck rolled over and came to a stop in the median, spilling its load of sand.

Jenkins’ cause and manner of death are pending at this time, O’Neal says.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

