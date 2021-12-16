Deputies: Summerville kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Georgetown County

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say they have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping of a Summerville woman and returned her to her family.

Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping from Summerville and the victim of that alleged kidnapping was recovered in the Pawleys Island area Wednesday night, Officer Jason Lesley said.

An incident report states deputies responded to the Pawley’s Island Publix on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Lesley said a customer had notified the manager of the store that a man in the parking lot attempted to lure her into a camper at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The incident report describes the vehicle as a 1993 RV with a blue stripe down the side and an Oregon license plate. Deputies found that vehicle with a man and a woman inside in a nearby Food Lion parking lot.

The Publix store asked deputies to place the two people in the vehicle on trespass notice. When deputies ran a check on the identities of a man and woman in the RV, they learned the man, whom they identified as Scott, was wanted out of Summerville on a kidnapping warrant, the report states.

Both the man and woman were detained while deputies waited for confirmation, the report states.

Deputies say they learned from a Summerville Police officer that the woman in the vehicle was the victim of the Summerville kidnapping case and deputies then arrested Scott.

The woman who had been in the RV with Scott was released to a family member, the report states.

Scott was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a transfer.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.