Dorchester Paws closes on land for new, expanded facility

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester Paws say they have closed on nearly seven acres of land for a new facility.

The land, at the corner of Central Avenue and Highway 17-A, will replace the animal shelter’s current facility, which they say is outdated, overcapacity and often subject to flooding.

Shelter officials say they plan to build a new and improved shelter with expanded medical care and behavioral treatment for Dorchester County.

The new facility will also include a new public spay and neuter clinic.

