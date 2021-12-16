SC Lottery
Dorchester Paws closes on land for new, expanded facility

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester Paws say they have closed on nearly seven acres of land for a new facility.

The land, at the corner of Central Avenue and Highway 17-A, will replace the animal shelter’s current facility, which they say is outdated, overcapacity and often subject to flooding.

Shelter officials say they plan to build a new and improved shelter with expanded medical care and behavioral treatment for Dorchester County.

The new facility will also include a new public spay and neuter clinic.

