FIRST ALERT: Crash closes one eastbound lane of I-26 at Summerville exit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one lane of I-26 is blocked by an early-morning crash.

The crash, reported at 6:13 a.m. at mile marker 199, the Summerville exit, does involve injuries, troopers say.

The crash is likely to cause a large backup, Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp says.

Drivers can get around the incident by taking North Maple Street (via I-26EB exit 197) to College Park Road, and then getting back onto I-26EB at mile marker 203.

Meanwhile, as of just after 6:30 a.m., drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston were up to 31 minutes, Bopp says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.