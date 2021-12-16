SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Road closed as crews battle Moncks Corner fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of North Live Oak Drive is blocked in Moncks Corner because of a structure fire.

North Live Oak Drive is closed from Main Street, Route 6, to Carolina Avenue.

Authorities have not released further details on the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

