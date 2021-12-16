Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing girl who ran away

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl who ran away.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Victoria Mirosnicenco who was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Ballentine at (843) 856-3031 or JBallentine@tompsc.com

