NC man indicted for 2020 Orangeburg carjacking

Shia Lee
Shia Lee(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man accused of carjacking two people, including an off-duty law enforcement officer has been indicted.

Shia Lee, 33, of Burlington, NC, was charged on December 7 with carjacking and brandishing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Acting US Attorney Rhett DeHart.

The indictment alleges that on December 19, 2020, Lee brandished a gun and stole a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee from two people at a rest stop outside of Orangeburg.

Lee abandoned the vehicle in Branchville and stole a 2014 Dodge Caravan that was left running outside a convenience store. Lee led law enforcement officers on a chase and was then taken into custody, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the victims were injured.

“Lee’s alleged actions placed his victims, law enforcement officers, and the public in great danger,” said Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic. “The quick action taken by our law enforcement partners was vital in helping us put together this case for indictment.”

If convicted, Lee faces a mandatory minimum of 7 years in prison and up to life imprisonment, plus a fine of $250,000 and up to five years of court-ordered supervision. Lee will be arraigned on December 21.

