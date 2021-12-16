SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston double shooting suspect now charged with murder

Jaylin D. Williams is now charged with murder. Williams was initially charged with accessory...
Jaylin D. Williams is now charged with murder. Williams was initially charged with accessory after the fact of murder.(CCDC/Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have announced upgraded charges for an 18-year-old man arrested in a double shooting that killed one person.

Jaylin D. Williams is now charged with murder. Williams was initially charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

NCPD officials say more arrests are expected in the case.

On Saturday, officers responded to Chatham Place apartments for a reported shooting. When officers got on the scene, they discovered there were two people who had been shot and both were transported to the hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Smith from Charleston who died at Trident Medical Center.

A report states that through an investigation Williams was identified as being present during the shooting and removing items of “evidentiary value.”

Williams was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Coroner identifies victim in West Ashley homicide investigation
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
SC’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
Charleston Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 at...
Hwy. 61 reopens after early-morning hit-and-run crash into pole
Charleston County deputies say they are searching for three people they believe to be involved...
Deputies search for 3 following drive-by shooting, chase near Hollywood

Latest News

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Victoria Mirosnicenco who was last seen in the Mount...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing girl who ran away
District officials says there is one school psychologist for every 1,100 students. The national...
Charleston Co. School District struggles to provide enough mental health professionals
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, who died in 2018 while supporting a medical evacuation...
Summerville soldier to posthumously receive Medal of Honor
North Charleston Patrolman First Class Jerrid Riley had the change to get a hug from McKenna...
N. Charleston Police officer reunited with child whose life he saved in 2019