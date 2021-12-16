North Charleston double shooting suspect now charged with murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have announced upgraded charges for an 18-year-old man arrested in a double shooting that killed one person.

Jaylin D. Williams is now charged with murder. Williams was initially charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

NCPD officials say more arrests are expected in the case.

On Saturday, officers responded to Chatham Place apartments for a reported shooting. When officers got on the scene, they discovered there were two people who had been shot and both were transported to the hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Smith from Charleston who died at Trident Medical Center.

A report states that through an investigation Williams was identified as being present during the shooting and removing items of “evidentiary value.”

Williams was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.