Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 39-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that left a woman dead.

David Beaufort was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded at 2:32 a.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of Ranger Drive for a reported possible overdose.

Police said once first responders entered the home, they were fired upon by Beaufort who was in a bathroom with a woman.

Police secured the scene and took Beaufort into custody and discovered the woman had been fatally shot, a report states.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Beaufort was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

