SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received a surprise thanks to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Jimmie Baker lost the momento shortly after he graduated. That could have been where the story ended.

But fast-forward nearly 20 years to the moment SCDOT employees James Lindsey and Houston Hood, who were working in rural Sumter County near Shiloh clearing out a roadside ditch, discovered the ring. The name engraved inside was too difficult to make out, so Hood took it home to his daughter, Allie. She used her microscope to make out the name and year, Dorchester County School District 2 says.

Armed with that information, she took to social media to get the word out and help find Baker by posting photos of the ring on the Downtown Sumter Community Watch group on Facebook.

Baker said he couldn’t believe it when the school and friends started reaching out to him.

“I didn’t think there were any other Jimmies with an ‘ie’ that graduated with me, so I just knew it had to be mine, but I still couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Lindsey and Hood said they were just doing their job and that Allie Hood “really did all the work” to get the ring back to its rightful owner.

