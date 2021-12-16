Summerville soldier to posthumously receive Medal of Honor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. Army Ranger from the Lowcountry will be among three soldiers honored with the Medal of Honor Thursday night.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz died in 2018 while supporting a medical evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

“Courage, to me, is putting your life on the line to save the life of another, as demonstrated by Sfc. Chris Celiz who died protecting my crew,” Capt. Ben Krzeczowski, the pilot in command of the MEDEVAC mission, said.

President Joe Biden will present the Medal of Honor to Celiz, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe from Florida and MSgt. Earl D. Plumlee from Oklahoma.

Celiz was from Summerville and first enlisted in the military in 2007. Celiz is survived by his spouse, Katie Celiz, and their daughter.

