SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville soldier to posthumously receive Medal of Honor

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. Army Ranger from the Lowcountry will be among three soldiers honored with the Medal of Honor Thursday night.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz died in 2018 while supporting a medical evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

“Courage, to me, is putting your life on the line to save the life of another, as demonstrated by Sfc. Chris Celiz who died protecting my crew,” Capt. Ben Krzeczowski, the pilot in command of the MEDEVAC mission, said.

President Joe Biden will present the Medal of Honor to Celiz, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe from Florida and MSgt. Earl D. Plumlee from Oklahoma.

Celiz was from Summerville and first enlisted in the military in 2007. Celiz is survived by his spouse, Katie Celiz, and their daughter.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Coroner identifies victim in West Ashley homicide investigation
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
SC’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
Charleston Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 at...
Hwy. 61 reopens after early-morning hit-and-run crash into pole
Charleston County deputies say they are searching for three people they believe to be involved...
Deputies search for 3 following drive-by shooting, chase near Hollywood

Latest News

District officials says there is one school psychologist for every 1,100 students. The national...
Charleston Co. School District struggles to provide enough mental health professionals
North Charleston Patrolman First Class Jerrid Riley had the change to get a hug from McKenna...
N. Charleston Police officer reunited with child whose life he saved in 2019
The land, at the corner of Central Avenue and Highway 17-A, will replace the animal shelter’s...
Dorchester Paws closes on land for new, expanded facility
A portion of North Live Oak Drive closed earlier on Thursday because of efforts to battle a...
Road opens after crews battle Moncks Corner fire