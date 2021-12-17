SC Lottery
2 arrested in Georgetown assault, burglary

Justin Sanders, 20 (left); and Lorenzo Griffin, 25 (right); both of Georgetown, are charged...
Justin Sanders, 20 (left); and Lorenzo Griffin, 25 (right); both of Georgetown, are charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary, Capt. Nelson Brown said.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police arrested two people in connection with a violent burglary in which police say the victim was beaten with a pipe.

Justin Sanders, 20; and Lorenzo Griffin, 25; both of Georgetown, are charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary, Capt. Nelson Brown said.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, Brown said, in which Sanders and Griffin allegedly forced entry into a home and assaulted a victim with a metal pipe.

Brown said the victim suffered a broken arm and severe lacerations to the head while the two stole money from the home and ran away from the scene.

Sanders surrendered himself to law enforcement while Griffin was served at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he was being held on unrelated charges, Brown said.

Both men were being held at the jail.

