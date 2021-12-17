SC Lottery
Biden to deliver SC State commencement speech

By Raphael James and Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden will be in the Palmetto State on Friday to address the graduates of South Carolina State University.

Friday’s commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Orangeburg with 138 graduates receiving their degrees.

The university says this is the first time in the school’s 125-year history that a sitting president has served as their commencement speaker.

One of the graduates walking Friday is U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Clyburn graduated from South Carolina State in 1961 but was unable to walk across the stage because the school did not have a December ceremony.

Clyburn was originally scheduled to be the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

This will be Biden’s first trip to South Carolina since February of 2020 when he won the Democratic primary.

