Charleston Co. School District could reinstate mask requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees says masks could be required in all schools and buildings in January.

The board voted to reinstate the enforcement of wearing masks due to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s current COVID-19 rating of “medium” in the county.

The policy would be enforced for all staff, students and visitors beginning Monday, Jan. 3 through Jan. 14.

The district says they will not enforce the policy if DHEC moves the COVID-19 rating for the county to “low” by Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.