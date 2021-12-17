SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. School District could reinstate mask requirement

The board voted to reinstate the enforcement of wearing masks due to the Department of Health...
The board voted to reinstate the enforcement of wearing masks due to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s current COVID-19 rating of “medium” in the county.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees says masks could be required in all schools and buildings in January.

The board voted to reinstate the enforcement of wearing masks due to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s current COVID-19 rating of “medium” in the county.

The policy would be enforced for all staff, students and visitors beginning Monday, Jan. 3 through Jan. 14.

The district says they will not enforce the policy if DHEC moves the COVID-19 rating for the county to “low” by Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on a warrant for...
Deputies: Summerville kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Georgetown County
Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to...
Charleston woman eliminated on ‘Survivor,’ nearly makes final three

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District struggles to provide enough mental health professionals
The Town of James Island will be requesting millions of dollars in state and federal grants to...
Town of James Island to request $6.4M in state, federal funds to stem creek contamination
Deputies are looking for 13-year-old Angel Canup, who goes by the name Echo. No foul play is...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old
VIDEO: Town of James Island to request $6.4M in state, federal funds to stem creek contamination
VIDEO: Town of James Island to request $6.4M in state, federal funds to stem creek contamination