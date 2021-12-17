Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 13-year-old child.
Deputies are looking for Angel Canup, who goes by the name Echo.
No foul play is suspected.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said they were called after 6 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a juvenile believed to have left the area after getting off a school bus earlier in the afternoon.
A report states deputies were searching the area near East Colpat Street in Lincolnville. Viewers in Summerville also reported a law enforcement presence searching the area.
The sheriff’s office said the search effort included K-9 units and CCSO’s helicopter.
“Angel could be with another juvenile,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.”
