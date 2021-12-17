SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old

Deputies are looking for 13-year-old Angel Canup, who goes by the name Echo. No foul play is...
Deputies are looking for 13-year-old Angel Canup, who goes by the name Echo. No foul play is suspected.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 13-year-old child.

Deputies are looking for Angel Canup, who goes by the name Echo.

No foul play is suspected.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they were called after 6 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a juvenile believed to have left the area after getting off a school bus earlier in the afternoon.

A report states deputies were searching the area near East Colpat Street in Lincolnville. Viewers in Summerville also reported a law enforcement presence searching the area.

The sheriff’s office said the search effort included K-9 units and CCSO’s helicopter.

“Angel could be with another juvenile,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

