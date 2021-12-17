SC Lottery
The Citadel dominates St. Andrews 102-62

Hayden Brown scored his 1000th career point in The Citadel's win over St. Andrews on Thursday
Hayden Brown scored his 1000th career point in The Citadel's win over St. Andrews on Thursday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Hayden Brown became the 26th member of the 1,000-point club in the Bulldogs 102-62 victory over St. Andrews Thursday night inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 102, St. Andrews 62

Records: The Citadel (6-3), St. Andrews (1-11)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got off to a quick start as Jason Roche knocked down a pair of three-pointers to give the Bulldogs the early 6-0 lead.

· Another three-pointer from Roche would extend the lead to 13 points, but the Knights battled back to pull within three points with just under five minutes to go in the half.

· The is when Hayden Brown started to exert himself down low scoring eight points in a 2:32 span to push the lead back to 10 points.

· The first bucket during that run gave him his 1,000th career point.

· Roche would knock down his fourth three-pointer of the half to send the teams into the locker with The Citadel leading 44-32.

· The second half went much different than the first as the Bulldogs outscored the Knights, 58-30, over the game’s final 20 minutes.

· A three-pointer from Brock Wakefield, followed by two more from Roche pushed the advantage to 25 points with just under 12 minutes remaining.

· The lead would grow to 30 after Stephen Clark hustled to pull down an offensive rebound and fed Brady Spence underneath for the dunk.

· The Bulldogs would then go on a 17-2 run over the next 4:03 to push the advantage to 41 points.

Inside the Box Score

· Hayden Brown finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

· Brown became the 36th player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark, and the 15th player in program history to have 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

· Jason Roche went 7-of-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points. He added three rebounds and a pair of steals.

· Stephen Clark chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

· Tyler Moffe went for seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

· Brady Spence led the bench with 10 points, including going 4-of-4 from the field.

· Brock Wakefield went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

· As a team, the Bulldogs shot 22-of-36 (.611) from the field in the second half, including 8-of-17 from beyond the arc.

· The Citadel scored 52 of its 102 points in the paint.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to action on Dec. 20-21 for the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic inside McAlister Field House. The Citadel will face South Carolina State Monday at 5 p.m., and Manhattan Tuesday at 7 p.m.

