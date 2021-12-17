The Citadel dominates St. Andrews 102-62

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Hayden Brown became the 26th member of the 1,000-point club in the Bulldogs 102-62 victory over St. Andrews Thursday night inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 102, St. Andrews 62

Records: The Citadel (6-3), St. Andrews (1-11)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got off to a quick start as Jason Roche knocked down a pair of three-pointers to give the Bulldogs the early 6-0 lead.

· Another three-pointer from Roche would extend the lead to 13 points, but the Knights battled back to pull within three points with just under five minutes to go in the half.

· The is when Hayden Brown started to exert himself down low scoring eight points in a 2:32 span to push the lead back to 10 points.

· The first bucket during that run gave him his 1,000th career point.

· Roche would knock down his fourth three-pointer of the half to send the teams into the locker with The Citadel leading 44-32.

· The second half went much different than the first as the Bulldogs outscored the Knights, 58-30, over the game’s final 20 minutes.

· A three-pointer from Brock Wakefield, followed by two more from Roche pushed the advantage to 25 points with just under 12 minutes remaining.

· The lead would grow to 30 after Stephen Clark hustled to pull down an offensive rebound and fed Brady Spence underneath for the dunk.

· The Bulldogs would then go on a 17-2 run over the next 4:03 to push the advantage to 41 points.

Inside the Box Score

· Hayden Brown finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

· Brown became the 36th player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark, and the 15th player in program history to have 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

· Jason Roche went 7-of-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points. He added three rebounds and a pair of steals.

· Stephen Clark chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

· Tyler Moffe went for seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

· Brady Spence led the bench with 10 points, including going 4-of-4 from the field.

· Brock Wakefield went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

· As a team, the Bulldogs shot 22-of-36 (.611) from the field in the second half, including 8-of-17 from beyond the arc.

· The Citadel scored 52 of its 102 points in the paint.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to action on Dec. 20-21 for the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic inside McAlister Field House. The Citadel will face South Carolina State Monday at 5 p.m., and Manhattan Tuesday at 7 p.m.