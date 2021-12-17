SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Community Resource Centers, agencies partner for holiday giveaway

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says they will be handing out seven thousand pounds of food...
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says they will be handing out seven thousand pounds of food at the giveaway.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers is partnering with the City of Charleston, the North Charleston Police Department and others for a massive holiday giveaway.

The giveaway will feature groceries, hygiene products and other supplies.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says they will be handing out seven thousand pounds of food at the giveaway.

Summey also says food scarcity can affect anyone.

“You’ve got people that live in some neighborhoods that maybe don’t look like there would be people living there in those types of conditions,” Summey says. “What’s been going for the last two years has put a lot of people in positions that they haven’t been in the past.”

The giveaway starts at one p.m on Saturday at Fort Dorchester High School on Patriot Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Coroner identifies victim in West Ashley homicide investigation
The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
SC’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Charleston Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 at...
Hwy. 61 reopens after early-morning hit-and-run crash into pole

Latest News

Ming’le Planter put a smile on her classmates on Thursday when they were called to the library...
Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates
Tim Lewis announced he’s running for congress against current U.S Representative Nancy Mace on...
Tim Lewis announces run for congress, SC’s first congressional district
VIDEO: Congresswoman attempts to draw attention to testing done on Morgan Island monkeys
VIDEO: Congresswoman attempts to draw attention to testing done on Morgan Island monkeys
VIDEO: Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates
VIDEO: Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates