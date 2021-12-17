Community Resource Centers, agencies partner for holiday giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers is partnering with the City of Charleston, the North Charleston Police Department and others for a massive holiday giveaway.

The giveaway will feature groceries, hygiene products and other supplies.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says they will be handing out seven thousand pounds of food at the giveaway.

Summey also says food scarcity can affect anyone.

“You’ve got people that live in some neighborhoods that maybe don’t look like there would be people living there in those types of conditions,” Summey says. “What’s been going for the last two years has put a lot of people in positions that they haven’t been in the past.”

The giveaway starts at one p.m on Saturday at Fort Dorchester High School on Patriot Boulevard.

