Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old Charleston woman who died...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old Charleston woman who died on Thursday in a deadly North Charleston shooting.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old Charleston woman who died on Thursday in a deadly North Charleston shooting.

Andrea Reynolds died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Ranger Drive on Thursday for a reported possible overdose.

Officers said once they entered the home, they were fired upon by a man in the bathroom with Reynolds.

According to a report, police secured the scene and arrested 39-year-old David Beaufort on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

