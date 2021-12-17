Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old Charleston woman who died on Thursday in a deadly North Charleston shooting.

Andrea Reynolds died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Ranger Drive on Thursday for a reported possible overdose.

Officers said once they entered the home, they were fired upon by a man in the bathroom with Reynolds.

According to a report, police secured the scene and arrested 39-year-old David Beaufort on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.