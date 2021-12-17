SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to student

Tamaric Develle Jones from Timmonsville was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.
Tamaric Develle Jones from Timmonsville was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.(Williamsburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested after sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile student on social media.

Tamaric Develle Jones from Timmonsville was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say Jones was working as a substitute teacher at C. E. Murray High School on Oct. 15 when he instructed one of the classes to follow him on Snapchat.

A police report states Jones then sent inappropriate messages via Snapchat to a juvenile student of the class.

Jones was being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on a warrant for...
Deputies: Summerville kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Georgetown County
Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to...
Charleston woman eliminated on ‘Survivor,’ nearly makes final three

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old Charleston woman who died...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
Latoya Washington
Woman charged with strong-arm robbery of Salvation Army kettle volunteer in Beaufort
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge overturns Purdue Pharma opioid settlement