Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County substitute teacher and coach is facing multiple charges in connection with unlawful sexual activity with a student, deputies say.

Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion; disseminating harmful material to a person under age 18; criminal solicitation of a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to deputies.

Investigators say the sexual activity began in the fall of 2020 and continued until the winter of 2021, while Thornton was a long-term substitute teacher and soccer coach of the victim.

The activity occurred both on and off-campus as well as at pre-season soccer practice, deputies say. Deputies did not specify the school at which the alleged activity took place.

Thornton was arrested and booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

