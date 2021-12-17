SC Lottery
Deputies make arrest in connection Beaufort Co. shooting

Gilbert Hanners Jr., 23, from Beaufort was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man injured.

Gilbert Hanners Jr., 23, from Beaufort was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Polk Village area of Beaufort.

Deputies located a man who had been shot and was later transported by EMS to the hospital.

Deputies say the person responsible had fled the scene before they arrived.

Investigators say they were able to determine the shooting was a targeted incident and identified Hanners.

Deputies say they entered Hanners’ information in the National Crime Information Center after not being able to locate him immediately.

Deputies say Hanners was located in Jasper County where he was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday before being transported to Beaufort County on Friday.

He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

