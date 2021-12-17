Deputies respond to incident in Orangeburg near SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene at a neighborhood near South Carolina State University.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles responded at around 5 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road.

The scene is a few blocks from the university where President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address Friday morning.

There has been no official word on what happened.

