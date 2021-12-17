SC Lottery
Deputies respond to incident in Orangeburg near SC State

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in a neighborhood blocks...
Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in a neighborhood blocks away from South Carolina State University.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene at a neighborhood near South Carolina State University.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles responded at around 5 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road.

The scene is a few blocks from the university where President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address Friday morning.

There has been no official word on what happened.

