Hearing set for SC sheriff, former deputy accused of assaulting inmate

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced a hearing has been set for Tuesday for a sheriff and a former deputy arraigned on charges.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Marlboro County deputy Andrew Cook face charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

The indictments stem from an incident on May 3, 2020. Court documents allege Lemon ordered Cook to deploy his taser on Jarrel Lee Johnson at the Marlboro County Detention Center and unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial taser deployment to subdue Johnson.

The indictments allege the assault was likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

One of the indictments against Cook states he deployed his taser into Johnson’s chest and leg.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon from office after a Marlboro County grand jury indicted him earlier this week.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement, the attorney general’s office said.

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Common law misconduct in office is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Both will face arraignment on the charges Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Florence County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

