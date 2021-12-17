Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a long-time Lowcountry lawyer after he reportedly took $75,000 from a client.

John Blincow is charged with one count of felony Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

An incident report states a woman involved in a civil lawsuit in Federal Court hired Blincow to handle the suit.

The woman provided two checks to pay for Blincow services, that total $75,000 the report states.

The civil lawsuit was ultimately dismissed and the woman says she requested her payments to Blincow be returned.

After several attempts to get her money back, the report states that the woman recorded a phone call with Blincow where he admitted to using the money she gave him for personal use.

The Charleston Police Department says that documents provided by the woman will be used to further investigate the incident.

Blincow was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. He will have a bond hearing on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

