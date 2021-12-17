SC Lottery
Man arrested after attacking his 72-year-old mother, deputies say

Jerry Wood was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, an incident...
Jerry Wood was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, an incident report stated.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after he attacked his 72-year-old mother.

Jerry Wood was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, an incident report stated.

Dorchester County deputies say they responded to Mickler Drive in Ladson on Thursday after someone called for assistance.

The victim, who deputies met away from the home, reported that her 45-year-old son had been beating her and choking her until she was unconscious.

After attempting to talk with Wood, deputies went and got a warrant and returned to the home.

Deputies say they asked Wood to exit the home, but he did not comply. Deputies then forced their way in and arrested Wood.

Wood had a bond hearing Friday morning. A cash surety bond was set for $150,000.

The Dorchester County Sherriff’s Office says that more changes may come and they are continuing to investigate.

An incident report states the victim suffered significant injuries in addition to being choked into unconsciousness.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

