SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Mike Schell and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who saved an 87-year-old woman from having her purse snatched by a thief outside a Kroger in Ohio earlier this month was honored with an award Thursday.

Video of Deshawn Pressley’s heroism has gone viral across social media, while he and Pat Goins are becoming fast friends.

WXIX said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Thursday afternoon to present Pressley with the Citizen’s Award.

“I’m glad that he received this honor because he’s my hero,” Goins said.

Goins said she was walking down an aisle when Derek Vauhn, 58, suddenly approached her and stole the purse right out of her cart.

She said about a dozen people ran after Vauhn into the parking lot, but only one got to him.

Pressley said he sprang into action when he heard Goins yelling about her purse being stolen.

“I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

The crowd made sure Vauhn apologized to the 87-year-old. He was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

Goins and Pressley say they will continue their relationship into the future.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on a warrant for...
Deputies: Summerville kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Georgetown County
Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to...
Charleston woman eliminated on ‘Survivor,’ nearly makes final three

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: The traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Manchin’s child tax credit stance draws criticism back home
The child care industry has no plan in sight to fix its labor shortage if government aid...
US grapples with shortage of child care workers