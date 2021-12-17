Mostafa Picks Up Fifth Double-Double in Coastal Carolina Win over Regent

CONWAY, S.C. – Essam Mostafa scored a team-high 18 points to lead four players in double figures as Coastal Carolina raced to an easy 110-53 victory over Regent University Thursday afternoon at the HTC Center. The Chanticleers led from start to finish in raising their record to 7-3.

Mostafa, who also had 11 rebounds to earn his fifth double-double of the season, was supported by Vince Cole with 16 points, Josh Uduje with 14 and DeShawn Thomas with 13. But a player that didn’t go unnoticed to head coach Cliff Ellis was Rudi Williams, a 6′3″ guard who transferred to Coastal form Kansas State. Williams came close to a triple-double, with eight points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

“He comes to play, and he can do everything with the ball,” said Ellis, who has seen some great players in his lengthy career with more than 800 wins as a college coach. “He can handle it, pass it and shoot it. But the number that jumps out to me is the 9-to-1 ratio of assists to turnovers. I love that.” Williams reached his numbers in just 22 minutes of play, as Ellis used the one-sided affair to clear his bench. All 11 players scored for the Chants.

Regent, which fell to 2-10, was dominated in every statistical category. But the Royals had the game’s leading scorer in Andrew Aiken, who had 20 points.

Coastal had little trouble in gaining the upper hand from the start. Mostafa had six of Coastal’s first 12 points, as the Chanticleers jumped in front, 12-2. Thomas then went to work inside, getting six points on the Chants 12-0 run that made the score 24-4.

Cole then put the dagger in with three consecutive three-pointers as Coastal was on its way to 27-point lead, at 38-11. Cole finished the half with 11 points. Andrew Walston was the lone bright spot for Regent, as he had eight points at the break. Coastal got 24 of its 38 first-half points in the paint and had an unheard of 16 assists on 18 field goals. Williams already had eight assists in just 14 minutes of action in the first 20 minutes.

The lead continued to build until it was a 67-point spread when Kevin Williamson drove the lane to put Coastal at the century mark, 100-33, with five minutes remaining.

Coastal finished with 30 assists on 43 field goals (70 percent ratio), with Williams and Ebrima Dibba each having nine. The Chants also were sharp from long range, hitting 11-of-23 three-point attempts. Five players made three-pointers for Coastal. Cole had four of them, but the unlikely bomber was inside strongman Isaac Hippolyte, who made 2-of-4 of his three-point attempts in the late-going.

Coastal is back in action at Middle Tennessee State Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Chanticleers will have a 10-day break before opening Sun Belt Conference play by hosting ULM at 7 p.m. (Thursday) Dec. 30.