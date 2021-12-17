Near record warmth Saturday, cold front Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance will increase our cloud cover and bring a few showers to the area today. Most of today will be dry with unseasonably warm weather. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. The record high for today is 78°. We expect more sunshine on Saturday to go with even warmer temperatures. Highs will likely reach the upper 70s, close to the 80° record for the date. A cold front will move through the area on Sunday bringing a chance of showers and dropping the temperatures late in the day. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees for most of the day before dropping into the 50s late in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. High 78.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible. High 68.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 56.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 57.

