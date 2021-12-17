SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates

By Raphael James and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to her classmates brought the attention of some non-profit groups who contributed toys to the young girl’s holiday endeavor.

Ming’le Planter put a smile on her classmates on Thursday when they were called to the library where they were able to choose from any number of Christmas gifts.

Ming’le has been in the habit of using her own money to make sure that those around her are taken care of especially during the holidays.

“My neighbor gave me $50 for passing the 3rd grade. So I invested that money and did something good,” Ming’le said. “And I started my own candy store. Now that’s how I’m able to do this.”

Ming’le has been fundraising by selling candy outside of her home so that she could bring snacks to her peers at school.

Other community non-profit groups saw what she was doing and contributed the toys for Thursday’s surprise.

Because of her efforts the school also held a food box giveaway after school.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Coroner identifies victim in West Ashley homicide investigation
The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
SC’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Charleston Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 at...
Hwy. 61 reopens after early-morning hit-and-run crash into pole

Latest News

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says they will be handing out seven thousand pounds of food...
Community Resource Centers, agencies partner for holiday giveaway
Tim Lewis announced he’s running for congress against current U.S Representative Nancy Mace on...
Tim Lewis announces run for congress, SC’s first congressional district
VIDEO: Congresswoman attempts to draw attention to testing done on Morgan Island monkeys
VIDEO: Congresswoman attempts to draw attention to testing done on Morgan Island monkeys
VIDEO: Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates
VIDEO: Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates