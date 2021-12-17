Publix plans new location in Summerville’s Nexton community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Publix grocery store chain will lease a location for a new store in Summerville.

The new store will be located at One Nexton at the northeast corner of Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard, company spokesman Jared Glover said.

The company says an opening date for the new store has yet to be set.

The company has more than a dozen locations across the Tri-County area including two existing Summerville locations.

Another new location in Berkeley County, at the Moncks Corner Marketplace on Highway 52, is listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website.

