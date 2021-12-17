SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Publix plans new location in Summerville’s Nexton community

Publix executed a lease for a new location at One Nexton at the corner of Nexton Parkway and...
Publix executed a lease for a new location at One Nexton at the corner of Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Publix grocery store chain will lease a location for a new store in Summerville.

The new store will be located at One Nexton at the northeast corner of Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard, company spokesman Jared Glover said.

The company says an opening date for the new store has yet to be set.

The company has more than a dozen locations across the Tri-County area including two existing Summerville locations.

Another new location in Berkeley County, at the Moncks Corner Marketplace on Highway 52, is listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on a warrant for...
Deputies: Summerville kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Georgetown County
Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to...
Charleston woman eliminated on ‘Survivor,’ nearly makes final three

Latest News

The Charleston School of Law alleges that the city of Charleston breached a contract preventing...
Charleston School of Law sues Charleston in property sale dispute
John Blincow is charged with one count of felony Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client
Jerry Wood was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, an incident...
Man arrested after attacking his 72-year-old mother, deputies say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting