Report: Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for its employees

SEATTLE (WCSC) - The Boeing Company has suspended a vaccine mandate it announced for its employees back in October, according to a report from Reuters.

The policy, announced in mid-October, would apply to approximately 140,000 employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce estimated Boeing South Carolina employs 7,500 workers.

Reuters reported Friday the company made an internal announcement suspending the mandate after reviewing a recent U.S. District Court ruling that halted enforcement of President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal contractors.

Boeing South Carolina has not yet responded to a request for comment on the report.

