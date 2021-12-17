Tim Lewis announces run for congress, SC’s first congressional district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Dorchester County Democratic Party is announcing his run for South Carolina’s first congressional district.

Tim Lewis announced he’s running for congress against current U.S Representative Nancy Mace on Thursday. Lewis says he is running for that position because he wants to show neighbors how to be neighbors again.

“We’re tired of politics as usual,” Lewis says. “And politics should be of the people and for the people. And so this campaign is going around and listening to everyone’s issues.”

Lewis says he believes there should be no winners and losers in politics.

“It’s really simple, take away all the issues sit down at the table, and say this is what I’m concerned about,” Lewis says.

When asked about current U.S Representative Nancy Mace, Lewis says she is “neither here nor there.”

“She’s on one side of the issue, then she’s on another side of the issue,” Lewis says. “She’s hot then cold.”

Lewis, who is a veteran, also says veteran issues are going to be a big part of his campaign.

