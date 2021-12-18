SC Lottery
Millions sign petition for trucker sentence to 110 years in prison

A jury found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 42 counts, including vehicular manslaughter.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - A petition is seeking a shorter sentence for a man convicted of a deadly semi-truck accident in 2019.

A jury found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 42 counts, including vehicular manslaughter. That brings his sentence to a total of 110 years.

As of Friday night, about 3.5 million people have signed a petition asking for him to spend less time in prison.

On April 25, 2019, a crash on an interstate in Colorado left four people dead and many others injured. Aguilera-Mederos reportedly was the inexperienced truck driver behind that tragedy.

“Once you have twenty-three felonies with mandatory minimums that are served consecutively, that can quickly add up,” Denver University Law Professor Ian Farrell says.

Farrell says Colorado has mandatory minimum rules and sentence enhancers that are more extreme than other states.

“I think that this length of sentence for this particular defendant is vastly disproportionate,” Farrell says.

That sentence has inspired a petition on change.org that’s garnered a lot of attention.

On social media, there is a call for truckers to boycott Colorado until Aguilera-Mederos is released or the law is changed.

Greg Fulton, of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, says he doesn’t give credence to a video that’s quickly being shared on social media of an alleged boycott.

“It looked like it may have been from a different time,” Fulton says.

The Colorado Motor Carriers Association says they have spent a lot of time this week clearing up misinformation.

“The petition, which was out, there seems to indicate that he was not responsible for this, and, unfortunately, the facts don’t seem to support that,” Fulton says.

Fulton says it was the driver’s fault that the breaks overheated.

He says a 110 years sentence seems too stiff, but the driver was at fault, so he does not think a pardon or commutation is appropriate.

“I think it’s important that, as an industry, we take responsibility when things like this occur,” Fulton says.

Instead, Fulton believes maybe eventually, the sentence could be reevaluated.

As for Farrell, he says some of Colorado’s laws could, and maybe even should change.

“To abolish the consecutive, or at least alter the consecutive, sentencing rules,” Farrell says.

