6,500+ lbs of food distributed at giveaway hosted by Park Circle Cares

More than 100 people came out for some fresh produce and other food items as part of a food...
More than 100 people came out for some fresh produce and other food items as part of a food giveaway Saturday morning hosted by Park Circle Cares, an organization that hopes to help those living with food insecurity in the Lowcountry.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 100 people came out for some fresh produce and other food items as part of a food giveaway Saturday morning hosted by Park Circle Cares, an organization that hopes to help those living with food insecurity in the Lowcountry.

Leaders with the nonprofit say there were 5,000 pounds of assorted fresh produce available, 1,500 pounds of turkey breasts, as well as lots of brown rice.

“The produce is unlimited, so basically if you have a large family or a large community, our goal is to get as much produce pushed to the community as possible and get people eating healthy and make sure they have groceries for their families,” Orly Janssen said.

According to Park Circle Cares, the next food giveaway they’re hosting will be the third Saturday in January.

