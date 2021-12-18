Charleston County honors retiring officer after four decades in law enforcement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council recognized a longtime law enforcement officer on his retirement.

Capt. Jim Woods had been with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since 2009, returning to the field after retiring from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He began his career with the Isle of Palms Police Department in 1979.

Woods received numerous accolades over his career and provided dignitary protection and motorcades to numerous elected officials including every United States president since Ronald Reagan as well as Pope John Paul II.

He was joined by his wife and two children Thursday night as council members celebrated his accomplishments.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.