Charleston Co. Parks parking pass no longer covers Folly Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A recent policy change from Charleston County Parks has raised concerns among some residents on Folly Beach.

It now costs $5 to park at Folly Pier all day, but it was free with the park’s Gold Pass.

The county says the policy change is due to the ongoing construction of the pier and the limited number of parking spaces available.

Some residents are concerned that this is another step to limit parking on the island and argue that you’re not getting what you paid for when the pass was purchased.

“The gold pass was already free to park in places so I feel like to randomly do that and with everything going on and the construction has been going on for a while,” Alaina Rodriguez said.

“You paid for it because you wanted to do that and they can’t just change it without giving you a heads up,” Liliane Braun said.

The Gold Pass costs between $55 and $85 per year and can be used at multiple parking locations around the county.

Charleston County Parks has not yet responded to a request for comment.

