Estate of man killed after being struck by car sues Goose Creek, SCDOT

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The estate of a man killed after being hit by a car in Goose Creek has filed a lawsuit over the crosswalk the victim used.

William Walker was killed while trying to cross at the intersection of Button Hall Avenue and Saint James Avenue in Goose Creek three days before Christmas last year.

Walker’s estate filed a lawsuit against Goose Creek and the South Carolina Department of Transportation accusing them of not properly maintaining the crosswalk.

The lawsuit alleges the crosswalk was not maintained, poorly lit and didn’t property warn drivers that people could be in the road.

The suit states he was just about across the street when he was struck by the driver’s side of a Toyota 4runner. The court documents say he was struck so hard he lost shoes and even a sock.

His estate says the town and SCDOT were negligent for not properly lighting the area or installing pedestrian crossing signals.

They are asking for financial and emotional damages and punitive damages.

