SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighters respond to RV, shed fire in Charleston County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Awendaw Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 800 block of Richard Main Drive off of Sewee Road, according to a post from the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, they reported heavy flames coming from an RV and a shed.

Crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire just before noon.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on a warrant for...
Deputies: Summerville kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Georgetown County
Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to...
Charleston woman eliminated on ‘Survivor,’ nearly makes final three

Latest News

William Walker was killed while trying to cross at the intersection of Button Hall Avenue and...
Estate of man killed after being struck by car sues Goose Creek, SCDOT
Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student...
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
John Blincow is charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client