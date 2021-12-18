Firefighters respond to RV, shed fire in Charleston County
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Awendaw Friday morning.
The fire happened in the 800 block of Richard Main Drive off of Sewee Road, according to a post from the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.
When firefighters first arrived on the scene, they reported heavy flames coming from an RV and a shed.
Crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire just before noon.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.
