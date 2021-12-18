SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown County rapper enters guilty plea on drug charge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 30-year-old rapper from Georgetown is waiting to learn his sentence after pleading guilty to a heroin charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Edmund Dechane Holmes, also known as “Buddha SME,” pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, according U.S. Attorney’s Office Rhett DeHart.

Holmes’s case had been scheduled for trial in January until the change of plea this week, DeHart said.

Evidence presented to the court showed that in the months leading up to August 2018, Holmes maintained an apartment in Columbia for the purpose of storing and distributing kilogram quantities of heroin, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states. Authorities learned of his scheme after responding to a call about a disturbance at the address and once there, officers from the Columbia Police Department obtained a search warrant based upon a small amount of drugs that were found in plain view, the release states.

Investigators said that during the search of a back bedroom, they located approximately 1.9 kilograms of black tar heroin along with other drug distribution paraphernalia such as a kilogram-size drug press, bulk money packaging supplies, and items used for mixing and cutting drugs.

Holmes left behind several items proving his identity and acquired a renter’s insurance policy on the unit in his own name, the release states.

At the time of the search, Holmes was serving a five-year term of federal supervised release after having recently been released from prison after serving a five-year sentence for a 2013 federal conviction for distribution of heroin.

Holmes now faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

“Those who continue to push poison in their communities after serving prison sentences for these crimes deserve swift and severe punishments. That will happen in this case, and this office will continue to aggressively prosecute repeat offenders,” DeHart said. “I commend our federal and state partners who helped make sure Holmes will spend at least a decade in federal prison, and who seized lethal drugs that would otherwise have ended up on the streets of South Carolina.”

“The severe punishment Holmes faces correctly reflects the criminal activities he engaged in,” Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy said. “He continuously poisoned the community with heroin despite having been arrested previously for heroin distribution. The guilty plea removes yet another dangerous criminal from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may be tempted to distribute this insidious drug: DEA and its law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue and ultimately prosecute criminals like Holmes.”

In addition to a mandatory minimum of 10 years, Holmes faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. He also faces a fine of $10,000,000, at least five years of additional supervision to follow the term of imprisonment, and restitution.

United States District Judge David C. Norton accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Holmes after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in...
Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on a warrant for...
Deputies: Summerville kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Georgetown County
Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, was eliminated during a fire-making contest to...
Charleston woman eliminated on ‘Survivor,’ nearly makes final three

Latest News

Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a...
SC attorney general vows to fight vaccine mandate ruling at Supreme Court
Capt. Jim Woods, (center) retired from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office after a career...
Charleston County honors retiring officer after four decades in law enforcement
Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
Deputies: 2 dead in shooting outside Orangeburg home
William Walker was killed while trying to cross at the intersection of Button Hall Avenue and...
Estate of man killed after being struck by car sues Goose Creek, SCDOT