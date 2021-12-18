Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/17)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 65, Academic Magnet 35
Baptist Hill 77, St. John’s 52
Beaufort Academy 61, St. John’s Christian 48
Beckham 67, Colleton County 53
Cathedral Academy 80, Palmetto Christian 50
Cane Bay 45, Hanahan 41
Cross 54, Lowcountry Leadership 43
Hilton Head Prep 75, Northwood Academy 43
James Island 44, May River 41
North Charleston 61, Burke 48
Wando 48, West Ashley 43
Woodland 64, Stall 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 70, Academic Magnet 34
Beckham 56, Colleton County 40
Cane Bay 52, Hanahan 3
James Island 56, May River 30
Palmetto Christian 58, Cathedral Academy 42
Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42
St. John’s 56, Baptist Hill 36
Stall 54, Woodland 34
Stratford 61, White Knoll 9
Wando 43, West Ashley 34
