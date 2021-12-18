SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/17)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 65, Academic Magnet 35

Baptist Hill 77, St. John’s 52

Beaufort Academy 61, St. John’s Christian 48

Beckham 67, Colleton County 53

Cathedral Academy 80, Palmetto Christian 50

Cane Bay 45, Hanahan 41

Cross 54, Lowcountry Leadership 43

Hilton Head Prep 75, Northwood Academy 43

James Island 44, May River 41

North Charleston 61, Burke 48

Wando 48, West Ashley 43

Woodland 64, Stall 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 70, Academic Magnet 34

Beckham 56, Colleton County 40

Cane Bay 52, Hanahan 3

James Island 56, May River 30

Palmetto Christian 58, Cathedral Academy 42

Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42

St. John’s 56, Baptist Hill 36

Stall 54, Woodland 34

Stratford 61, White Knoll 9

Wando 43, West Ashley 34

