Man out on bond charged with murder in fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County say a man who was already out on bond for one crime now faces a murder charge.

Robert Hayward, 42, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old Calhoun County man.

“This individual was out on bond for attempted murder and also drug-related charges,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “In fact, when I pulled up at the scene, I noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor which I found out was due to a condition of a prior bond.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified around 4:40 p.m. Monday that a shooting incident had occurred in Orangeburg.

Investigators arrived on the 800 block of Stilton Avenue to find the victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

During a hearing on Thursday, any bond consideration for Hayward was deferred to General Sessions.

