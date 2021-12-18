SC Lottery
Near record highs today, cold front tomorrow!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving disturbance will bring a few brief showers to the area before lunch time today. Otherwise, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with unseasonably warm weather this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland, low 70s at the beaches. The record high for today is 80 degrees dating back to 2008. A cold front will head our way tomorrow bringing a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers possible. The actual front will move through late in the afternoon dropping the temperatures from near 70 degrees to the upper 50s by early in the evening. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight with most folks near 40 degrees by Monday morning. Highs will only reach low to mid 50s on Monday and will likely be even cooler on Tuesday. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and track along our coast on Tuesday. Rain will likely develop over the area late Monday night with a wet day on the way for Tuesday. Rain will continue through Wednesday morning before tapering off later in the day. Sunshine will return for Thursday and should stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will climb from the 50s toward 70 by Christmas Day.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 79.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 70.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cool. High 54.

TUESDAY: Rain Likely. High 50.

