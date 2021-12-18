SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nonprofit hands out coats for kids in Charleston

The event was held at the Community Resource Center, where families received over 500 coats...
The event was held at the Community Resource Center, where families received over 500 coats that were given out.(Lanetra King, of IndieKater PR)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit called Every 1 Voice Matters held its fourth Annual Christmas Charity Coat Drive in North Charleston on Saturday.

The event was held at the Community Resource Center, where families received over 500 coats that were given out.

The coats were given to kids in the low to moderate-income areas of Charleston for this holiday season.

Lanetra King of IndieKater PR says that the families seemed really grateful for the help.

Every 1 Voice Matters Founder Sherrika Myers says they wanted to make a big impact this year.

“This year we want to make an even larger impact to reach as many kids as we can because our community matters,” Myers says.

Donations and sponsors are still being accepted online. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
John Blincow is charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client
Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student...
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a...
SC attorney general vows to fight vaccine mandate ruling at Supreme Court
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old Charleston woman who died...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

The National Retail Federation estimates 148 million Americans plan to shop on Super Saturday,...
Super Saturday brings large crowds to downtown Charleston
More than 100 people came out for some fresh produce and other food items as part of a food...
6,500+ lbs of food distributed at giveaway hosted by Park Circle Cares
A recent policy change from Charleston County Parks has raised concerns among some residents on...
Charleston Co. Parks parking pass no longer covers Folly Pier
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County approves redistricting map