Nonprofit hands out coats for kids in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit called Every 1 Voice Matters held its fourth Annual Christmas Charity Coat Drive in North Charleston on Saturday.

The event was held at the Community Resource Center, where families received over 500 coats that were given out.

The coats were given to kids in the low to moderate-income areas of Charleston for this holiday season.

Lanetra King of IndieKater PR says that the families seemed really grateful for the help.

Every 1 Voice Matters Founder Sherrika Myers says they wanted to make a big impact this year.

“This year we want to make an even larger impact to reach as many kids as we can because our community matters,” Myers says.

Donations and sponsors are still being accepted online. Click here to donate.

